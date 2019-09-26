Trousdale Elementary named one of America’s healthiest schools

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Elementary School was named last week to a 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The recognition came from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as part of the group’s Healthy Schools program, in which schools are rewarded for their commitment to students’ health and wellbeing.

In a statement from AHG, Trousdale County Elementary was noted for meeting or exceeding federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks, offering breakfast daily, incorporating physical activity before, during or after the school day, implementing district wellness policies and update progress annually and involving parents and community members in decision-making.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!