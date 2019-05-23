Trousdale Elementary recognizes award winners

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Elementary School recognizes the following award winners for the third nine weeks of the 2018-19 school year:

STAR READER

Kindergarten: Noah Scruggs, Alannah Butler, Farmer Gregory, Jacob Chapman, Haley Guard

First Grade: Layla Melton, Jaxon Schneider, Noah Draper, Aubrie Harris, Halie Gammon

Second Grade: Tiara Arias, Hadley White, Amare Hodge, Kylee Denning, Luke Smith

Ms. Cothron’s class: Tori Ashford

Pre-K: Winter McCall

MATH WHIZ

Kindergarten: Makena Linton, Rylon Rivers, Hayes Gulley, Niyah Banks, Sophia Ricketts

First Grade: Aiden Dorris, David McKoin, Connor Byrd, Jayden Hughey, Nolan Vetetoe

Second Grade: Kenley Eicher, Khloe Cunningham, Jackson Newgarden, Aiden Ring, Bo Cothron

Ms. Cothron’s class: Levi Headley

Pre-K: Braylon Morgan

RISING STAR

Kindergarten: Ashton Barber, Vanessa Valentin, Caidence Gilliland, Kylie Brennan, Thomas Campbell, Aurorah Williams, Jayden Jones, Lena McCall, Titus Eatherly, Abigail Anderson

First Grade: Conner Hall, Savannah Lasher, Bishop Tucker, Ana Murray, Daksh Patel, Baylee Chaffin, Thaddeus McCarter, Braelei Lane-Jackson, Jason McClendon, Emma Lee Burton

Second Grade: Jeremiah Taylor, Zoe Sapp, Rashawn Phillips, Makenna Lee, Kaleb Blackwell, Madison Crocco, Kayson Gibbs, Ellie Bohanan, Zachary Gilpin, Rowan Frizzell

Third Grade: Melvin Marshall, Grace Shepherd, Bentley Reece, Willa McCurry, Xavier Vaughn, Leirra Sykes, Triston Andrews, Alyse Barber, Maxwell Linne, Isabella Timberlake

Fourth Grade: Will Boes, Hailey Meservey, Mason Sullins, Bayleigh Vaughan, Branden Denham, Zamiya Seay, Nathan Ware, Delanie Moss

Fifth Grade: Cain Ray, Krysten Johnson, Dillon Humes, Jazmyne Dunn, Ethan Goins, Abby Parris, Aaron Crocco, Abigail Nelson

Ms. Cothron’s class: Ryan Smith, Tori Ashford

Preschool: Bradyn Wright, Annabel McCall

The following students at TCES had perfect attendance for the 2018-19 school year:

Braylea Morgan, Khrmun Locke, Laney Barton, Belicia Timberlake, Isabella Timberlake, Drew Royals, Brahlyn Young, Grenci Patel, Madyson Carmen, Mackenzi Shahan, Madeline Wilson, Braylon Lee, Kipton West, Braidon Pettit, Kemora Sides, Trentin Dennis, Avia Ring, Brissa Chambers