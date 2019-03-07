Trousdale FCA chapter to hold banquet next week

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its fundraising banquet on Tuesday, March 12 at the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.

“We are blessed to announce that our guest speaker is Scott Cooper. Scott is a native Tennessean who served as a Vice President for FCA in the Pacific Northwest. While living in Seattle, Scott worked with professional and college athletes and coaches. He has a unique and powerful way of communicating the gospel and empowering athletes and coaches to make disciples on campuses nationwide,” said FCA area representative Chad Harrison.

Cooper has been married to his wife Misty for 25 years and they have a son, Caleb.

“You do not want to miss this powerful evening as we help see the world impacted by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes,” Harrison said.

A meet-and-greet session will begin at 5:15 p.m.

For more information on the FCA banquet, call 615-545-9424 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/fcasumner.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.