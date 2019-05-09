Trousdale kindergarten, pre-K registration event to be held May 15

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

For parents with children of pre-K or kindergarten age during the 2018-19 school year, it’s almost time to register for school!

Trousdale County Schools will hold its Registration Roundup on Wednesday, May 15, from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Trousdale County Elementary School. Parents should enter from the main entrance on Lock Six Road.

Parents with children ages 3-5 may make appointments by calling 615-374-0907. Only those with appointments will be served from 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. on May 16. After 4 p.m., it will be first come, first served.

Free physicals will be offered on site as art of the accompanying Health Fair. All students must have a physical dated Jan. 1 or later and must have an updated copy of their immunization record.

State law also requires that all kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 in order to start school during the upcoming school year.

Parents should bring:

Proof of residency in Trousdale County, such as property tax statement or signed lease agreement, drivers license with matching address and utility bill with corresponding address;

Birth certificate.

Tennessee Public School Immunization Certificate with proof of physical (if already completed);

Proof of income (if applying for Head Start);

Insurance card;

Custody papers, if applicable;

Photo identification for the parent or guardian.

If parents are unable to register their children on May 15, a second Registration Day will be held on Tuesday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the elementary school.

The Registration Roundup is sponsored by Coordinated School Health, Trousdale County Pre-K Program, Mid-Cumberland Head Start and Trousdale County Schools Child Find. For more information, call 615-374-0907 or 615-374-2193.