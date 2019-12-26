Trousdale School Board sets 2020-21 calendar

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County School Board voted last Thursday night to set the start of the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, July 30.

Board members voted unanimously to go with the first of two proposed calendars, which was also the choice of teachers when presented with the options.

There will no school on Aug. 6 and 7 for Election Day and the Trousdale County Fair and the calendar has a number of built-in professional development days to give students breaks on a regular basis.

Fall break for the 2020-21 school year will run from Oct. 19-23, with a four-day Thanksgiving break from Nov. 24-27 and the fall semester ending for students on Dec. 17 with a half-day for teachers on Friday, Dec. 18. The spring semester will begin on Jan. 5, 2021, with spring break from March 22-26 and graduation on May 21.

The TNReady assessment window in 2021 will run from April 12 through May 7. Parent-teacher conferences are set for Thursday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, March 18, with no school the next day as is traditionally the case.

The School Board is next scheduled to meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

