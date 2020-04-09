Trousdale schools adding five walk-up sites for lunches

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that they would add five walk-up sites for “grab and go” lunches beginning next week.

These five sites will be in addition to the currently available lunches offered at the high school. Demand has increased in the first two weeks, going from 164 on March 30 to 311 on April 8.

Beginning Monday, April 13, walk-up lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon at:

East Main Street Housing Authority

Jim Satterfield Middle School – Damascus Ave.

Morrison Street Church of Christ

Rogers Street Housing Authority

Trousdale County Elementary School – Lock Six Rd.

“The addition of lunch sites is to reach more students who are unable to obtain transportation to the Trousdale County High School drive-through location, which will remain open to serve students from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each day Monday-Friday,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

The walk-up sites will only be open for a half-hour each day because of the need to keep food hot. Trousdale County Schools have been serving hot lunches as officials felt that in some cases it might be the only hot meal available for children.

The lunch sites will be only for children who live within walking distance of the mobile sites. No vehicle deliveries will be available from these sites. Lunches will be transported by school buses.

Parents are also reminded that food boxes are available each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Church of the Firstborn on Highway 25.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected] Contributing: Staff reports