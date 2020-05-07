Trousdale schools begin pre-K, Head Start registration

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools are moving ahead with registration for pre-K and Head Start for the 2020-21 academic year.

The school system posted on its Facebook page Monday information on signing up for either program. Children may be enrolled if they will be either age 3 or 4 by Aug. 15.

Parents may have an application mailed to them by calling 615-542-5313 or 615-542-9596. Applications may be turned in by appointment by May 20 at 106 Project Drive.

“That way we don’t have any person-to-person contact in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield in his weekly video message.

Parents looking to enroll their children will need proof of income, an original certified birth certificate, proof of legal custody and proof of residency in Trousdale County. That proof can be a property tax statement, driver’s license and utility bills with matching addresses, or a signed lease agreement with driver’s license and utility bills. Proof of a physical dated Jan. 1 or later will also be required.

Kindergarten registration will be held from May 18-June 30 and will utilize online and paper applications. The school system will send a letter to parents of present Head Start, pre-K and preschool students in the county.

High school registration should have taken place already, Satterfield said. Any parents who have not been contacted should email [email protected]

Satterfield said the district was working on an online method for enrolling new students into Trousdale’s system and details would be finalized later.

Satterfield also updated on the schools’ feeding program, saying it was averaging 370 students fed per day. The feeding program will continue through May 20 and includes “grab & go” meals at the high school and five walk-up sites throughout downtown Hartsville.

Honoring the Class of 2020 was also a highlight of Satterfield’s video message.

The school system was beginning a Senior Salute presentation on its website at tcschools.org on Monday and Senior Awards and scholarship announcements are to be made via video on May 22.

The School Board will meet May 14 to choose one of three graduation dates: May 29, June 26 or July 10. Parents were sent a survey via text message last week to choose what they felt was the best date.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]