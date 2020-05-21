Trousdale schools extend feeding program into June

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools will take a short break from its emergency feeding program and then resume in June, school officials announced Monday.

In his weekly video message, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield announced an Emergency Summer Feeding Program that will run from June 1-30. The current feeding program expired on Wednesday, May 20.

The summer program will consist of “grab & go” lunches at Trousdale County High School from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, exactly as is done now. There will not be the five walk-up sites that have been available in recent weeks.

Satterfield said volunteers would be needed to help make the summer program work. The school system has been paying its staff to work as part of the current feeding program, but those funds expired with the end of the scheduled school year.

“Up until now, employees have helped to do those sites and they were getting paid,” added Coordinated School Health Supervisor Kathy Atwood. “The actual budget year for non-certified staff ends Wednesday (May 20).”

Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to contact Atwood by email at [email protected]

“Anyone in the community of faculty who is interested in volunteering… the idea is that we would serve through the month of June,” Satterfield said.

Atwood said the summer program would operate under the same rules as currently, thanks to waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Children can get lunch and breakfast for the following day and will not have to be present to get food.

The menu will change slightly from what has been offered and will incorporate sandwiches and meal kits “similar to a Lunchable” in addition to hot meals, Atwood added.

“We’re still meeting all health requirements; there will still be fruit and that kind of thing,” she said.

School registration: Satterfield said teachers would provide free summer enrichment materials on their respective websites for grades K-4 beginning June 1.

He also reiterated the importance of student registration for the upcoming school year at the high school. Satterfield said each high school grade was missing around 40 students thus far. High school students can email [email protected] to register.

“This is something we’ve got to get done,” he said. “If you’re in high school, you need to get in touch with Mrs. Cunningham.”

Kindergarten registration began Monday and will run through June 30. Applications are available online at tcschools.org. Paper applications are available by contacting Trousdale Elementary.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]