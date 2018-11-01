Trousdale schools move ‘Power Friday’ to Nov. 9

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools have moved this month’s “Power Friday” from Nov. 30 to Nov. 9 to better accommodate scheduling.

If the Yellow Jacket football team wins its playoff opener this Friday, a second-round game would most likely be at Chattanooga on Nov. 9. Moving the “Power Friday” and dismissing at 12:15 p.m. that day saves the school system from having to dismiss early twice in November, according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

The decision was made by the School Board during last week’s meeting.

“Any time you do an early release of students, you want to make sure that time is impactful for teachers,” Satterfield said. “Should the Jackets win this week, we anticipate a road trip to Chattanooga. So we are moving Power Friday so parents can get kids in time to go to the game, and we can still get professional development done.”

The School Board also voted to make a $2,000 donation to Trousdale READS, the local program that is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. That service provides a book each month for children from birth until age 5.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.