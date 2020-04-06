Trousdale schools offer video update on education

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools released a video Monday morning detailing continuing education plans while students remain out of the classroom.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield spoke on five goals for the district: providing weekly communication between teachers and students/families, providing nutritious meals to students, providing the highest level of academic instruction possible, providing equitable services for disadvantaged students and providing college supports for graduating seniors.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: Trousdale Schools update

“The earliest we could return to school is May 3, so more than likely we’ll be out of school at least 27 days, or close to five weeks,” Satterfield said. “Should that closure be extended through the end of the school year, our students would miss 37 days.”

Teachers were to begin contacting parents and students on Monday to provide plans. Teachers will make contact each week to provide feedback and offer assistance as needed.

Teacher phone calls will only be made within school hours (7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) and will utilize the instructors’ personal phones. Teachers will be available by email as well. Emails use the [email protected] format.

“If you see an unfamiliar phone number during the instructional day, we’d ask that you make an attempt to answer that,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said special education and ESL (English as Second Language) teachers would maintain some office hours to allow parents to meet as needed. Further information will be forthcoming.

Satterfield reiterated that the district’s continuity of learning plans would utilize optional, non-graded student work that can be done online, with paper and pencil, or via a combination of the two. The classwork will also be parent-friendly and can be completed at home.

“We know we have different challenges in our community with broadband and access,” he said. “That’s why we’re delivering it three different ways.”

Those continuity of learning plans will be posted on teacher websites available at tcschools.org and will be updated each week while school remains out.

As part of the technological option, students in grades 6-12 can pick up Chromebooks from the high school or middle school this week. High school students can pick up computers on Wednesday, April 8 from 8-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Middle school students can pick up on Thursday, April 9 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Parents must complete a signed Chromebook Responsible Use Policy form prior to picking up a computer for their child. The policy requires parents to assume repair and replacement costs if the Chromebook is damaged, lost or stolen. The complete policy is available on the schools’ website at tcschools.org.

VIEW CHROMEBOOK POLICY: Schools’ policy

Printed work packets can be printed off a home computer, mailed to homes or picked up at schools. Details on pickup will be provided later, Satterfield said.

“These are tough times and we will get to a better place,” he said. “Communicate with your teachers; it’s the only way to stomp out disinformation.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]