Trousdale schools provide update on education planning

Trousdale County principals and teachers, under the direction of the Board of Education, have been working this week to come up with Continuity of Learning Plans (CLPs) for students who remain out of the classroom.

Last week, Gov. Bill Lee extended his recommendation for school closures through April 24. Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said in an interview with The Vidette that Trousdale County would abide by the governor’s request.

“Our student and employee safety is paramount,” Satterfield said. “We want to do everything to reduce the means of transmission.”

Reducing the “summer slide” – students forgetting what they have learned during the school year – is a top priority for Trousdale County Schools.

“Learning is already lost in the nine weeks they’re out for summer. You can think about this long-term absence, compounded with the summer slide… This is going to have serious implications for students long after we get back in school.”

Before schools dismissed on March 16, all students were provided with Individual Learning Modules that contain work to cover the period from March 30-April 9.

Satterfield said the school system is working on a way for students to electronically submit work done as part of those individual modules. He suggested one option might be having students or parents use their phones to take a photo of completed work and email it to their child’s teacher.

“We’re working with our teachers, instructional supervisors and principals on planning for continuity of learning,” Satterfield said. “Teachers will decide how to do that so they can provide feedback. We know we’re going to do that some way electronically.”

CLPs will be released no later than Monday, April 6 and teachers will begin contacting students and parents on April 6. Satterfield said teachers would make contact at least once a week to check on student progress and offer feedback on work completed during that time.

Teachers will be accessible by email during the school closure. Every teacher’s email can be found via the schools’ website at tcschools.org.

Plans are in the works to provide student Chromebooks for those in grades 6-12 to allow for work to be completed online. Parents will have to sign a contract agreeing to replace the computer in case of damage. There will also be a paper option for those without Internet access at home.

“We’re going to deliver our CLPs in two platforms,” Satterfield said. “We’ve got a way to deliver learning through technology and we think it’s best to use that.”

Satterfield said the CLPs would be optional and would not be graded.

“We have a lot of parents asking, ‘How are we going to continue the education of our child while we’re out for an extended period of time?’ We’ll do everything in our power to educate our kids.”

Other school services

Satterfield said Volunteer State Community College was providing online courses for those high school students who take dual enrollment. TCAT Hartsville Director Mae Perry said she hoped to develop similar options for TCHS students but had not heard from the district yet.

“If they don’t have Internet, they can drive to the parking lot of the high school, we’ll give them the (WiFi) password and they can get on there,” Satterfield said. “We want to be sure they get those college credits.”

Taking care of seniors affected by the closure of schools remains a priority for Trousdale County High School staff as well, Satterfield said.

Getting transcripts available for those headed to college and helping seniors register for college is something high school staff would be working on if school were in session.

“Helping them graduate and get on a career path is our No. 1 priority; that is what we do,” Satterfield said.

Planning is also in the works for a virtual graduation option in case schools do not resume before the end of the school year.

“If at all possible, we want to have some type of graduation ceremony for our students. Hopefully, we’ll be back in school by then. We will have something even in the worst-case scenario.”

Satterfield said the schools’ technology department was looking into livestreaming a graduation ceremony from the school with students present but not visitors.

High school and kindergarten registration are also areas being worked upon.

Satterfield put a video on Youtube last week going over the schools’ plans. He said any parents with questions are welcome to call the Board of Education office at 615-374-2193 or email him at [email protected] Teachers and principals are also available by email.

Extracurricular activities such as spring sports, the Senior Play and prom remain canceled while school is out of session. Decisions on those will be made when and if schools reopen, Satterfield said.

