Trousdale schools score well on state’s report card

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s school system scored well on the state’s annual education report card, which was released last month.

The online dashboard for the report card features a variety of information about how schools are performing and addressing the needs of students. The information is broken down into six main categories:

Academic Achievement: Whether students are performing at or above grade level or whether the school improved from year to year;

Student Academic Growth: Whether students are making progress from year to year;

Chronically Out of School: Whether students are absent more than 10 percent of the year;

Progress on English Language Proficiency: Whether students who are English learners are making progress;

Ready Graduate: Whether students are prepared for postsecondary education or career paths after they leave high school; and

Graduation Rate: Whether students are graduating from high school on time.

“The report card tries to sum all up the data into one document that makes it more digestible to the public,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

“We just had a phenomenal academic year. To be a top performing school district, you want to have high achievement and high growth. This year we accomplished both of those.”

As a district, Trousdale County had 47.7 percent of students at or above grade level, a 5.9 percent increase from last year. Students were 52.7 percent at grade level in math (up 11.6 percent), 43.8 percent in English/Language Arts (up 1.8 percent) and 49.5 percent (up 9.6 percent) in Social Studies.

Student growth was at Level 5 (highest level) in all three subjects as well as overall.

The Ready Graduate number for the district was 53.6 percent, which was up 3.6 percent from 2017.

The district’s three schools were graded on 4-point scales as follows:

Trousdale Elementary: 3.7 on 4-point scales in academic achievement, 3.9 in student growth, 2.7 in chronic absenteeism;

Jim Satterfield Middle: 3.3 on 4-point scales in academic achievement, 3.9 in student growth, 4.0 in chronic absenteeism;

Trousdale County High: 3.2 on 4-point scales in academic achievement, 2.0 in student growth, 4.0 in chronic absenteeism, 4.0 in ready graduate, 3.0 in graduation rate.

Complete report card results are available for the entire state and by district at reportcard.tnk12.gov.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or [email protected]