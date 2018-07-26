Trousdale students beat state average on TNReady tests

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County students met or exceeded state averages in all reporting categories of the TNReady student assessments for the 2017-18 school year, according to data released last week by the Tennessee Department of Education.

TNReady is administered to students in grades 3-11 in English/Language Arts, Science and Math, with a U.S. History assessment at the high school level.

Students are rated in one of four performance categories: below grade-level, approaching grade-level, on track, and mastered. Students scoring in the top two performance categories – on track and mastered – are considered to be proficient for that content area.

In ELA for grades 9-11, Trousdale rated No. 6 statewide with 46.4 percent of students proficient. Science in grades 9-11 was No. 8 statewide with 70.9 percent of students rated as proficient.

U.S. History and Math in grades 9-11 were No. 14 and No. 18 respectively, with 46.1 and 32.3 percent respectively rated as proficient.

“Other than 3-5 Science, where we were at the state average, we were above the average in every reporting category,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Students in grades 6-8 rated No. 4 statewide in Science with 86.8 percent rated as proficient. 6-8 ELA was No. 23 in the state (39.8 percent proficient) and 6-8 Math was No. 24 (46.8 percent).

Grades 3-5 ELA was at 39.9 percent proficient (No. 21 in state), Math was 43.3 percent (No. 41) and Science 53.0 percent (No. 89).

The percentage of students who scored as having mastered the subject material was also up in most categories, with a 7.6 percent increase in U.S. History, a 2.7 percent increase in 6-8 Science and 1.2 percent increases in 9-11 ELA and 6-8 ELA.

“Our mastery increased from last year and we’re pretty proud of that,” Satterfield said. “What’s really amazing is that two years ago, our history was rated in the 90s out of 146 school districts. In two years, we’ve moved to 14th in the state. We think that’s a heck of a stat; a testament to the work the teachers and school have done.”

Statewide in 2018, for high school end-of-course exams:

29.4 percent of students were on track or mastered in ELA, down from 34.6 in 2017

22.5 percent of students were on track or mastered in math, up from 21.5 in 2017

45.3 percent of students were on track or mastered in science, down from 51 in 2017

27.8 percent of students were on track or mastered in U.S. history, down from 30.8 in 2017

Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen said that while results vary statewide, there are encouraging trends – including strong growth in English language arts for elementary grades and improvement in high school math. Students in historically disadvantaged student groups also showed notable progress. Gaps between student groups narrowed in multiple areas, and students in Priority schools – including the Achievement School District – grew faster than their non-Priority school peers nearly across the board.

“We see reason to be encouraged, but we also have a lot of work to do to meet our higher expectations for all students,” McQueen said in a press statement. “While we’ve focused extensively on early grades reading and are starting to see a shift in the right direction, we know middle school remains a statewide challenge across the board. TNReady serves as a vital feedback loop for teachers, parents, and administrators to tell us where we are, and the results inform what steps we need to take to help all students and schools succeed. We are committed to improving implementation of TNReady so that parents, educators, and the department can continue to know how our students are doing each year.”

