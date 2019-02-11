Blake Satterfield named as Trousdale County football coach

There is once again a Satterfield heading up the Trousdale County football program, as Blake Satterfield was named head coach of the Yellow Jackets on Monday afternoon.
Satterfield, 29, replaces Brad Waggoner, who left Trousdale County after two seasons for a job in Elbert County, Ga.
“Trousdale County has always had a rich football tradition and an amazing fan base. I am very fortunate to be able to lead our program, which is full of great young men. As the head coach, my goals are to get back to some traditions that have been lost over the years including: accountability, team identity, work ethic, skill development, toughness, and surrounding our student-athletes with good coaching as well as getting back to being recognized as one of the elite programs in Tennessee football,” Satterfield said in a press release.
Blake is the son of Director of Schools and former TCHS coach Clint Satterfield and the grandson of Jim Satterfield. He served as defensive coordinator during the 2018 season, in which the Yellow Jackets allowed 10.4 points per game, recorded four shutouts and forced 28 turnovers while advancing to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl.
“This is my sixth year coaching… and I was fortunate enough this last year to be on the defensive side of the ball. Now this year stepping up and being the head coach on both sides.”
Asked if he had any hesitancy about taking the job because of the success of his father and grandfather, Blake said, “If someone in your family does something and you’re the next one in line, you’re kind of nervous about it. But my whole life I’ve embraced it… I’m not downplaying anything my grandfather or dad did. They’re both TSSAA Hall of Famers. I’m not worried about being in the Hall of Fame. I’m worried about getting these kids organized, improving our facilities and fundamentals and creating an identity for our football team.”
Blake met with team members at school on Monday prior to the official announcement coming from the school system.
“I’m anxious to get into the weight room and eventually to spring football.”
Satterfield did not comment on any potential staff moves, except to note that current assistants Davy Cothron, Matt Dyer and Paul Pierson will remain.
“I know who’s on staff now… No other spots have been assigned,” Satterfield said. “I want to surround these young men with quality coaches. It’s like a good teacher in a classroom.”
Blake is a 2007 graduate of Trousdale County High School, where he was a three-year starter while playing receiver and defensive back. He graduated with a Biology degree from the University of the South in 2011 and was a four-year letterman at Sewanee, playing offense and defense.
“We heard a lot in the community about the need to hire someone local who would provide stability and longevity to the program. Blake has done a great job both coaching and teaching for us. I am positive that he will do equally as well in his new assignment,” stated Clint Satterfield in a press release.
“I take pride in knowing that we have hired a young man who throughout his life has been immersed in the traditions of Yellow Jacket football. Blake knows our players and he has witnessed them evolve as both students and athletes over the past years,” added TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson.
Blake Satterfield said he would continue as head softball coach for the upcoming 2019 season and that he planned to hold spring practice at the conclusion of softball/baseball season.
“I owe it to the girls. I’ve had this sophomore class since their seventh-grade year,” Blake said.
He added that the search continues for a 10th game for the 2019 football season, either in Week 2 or Week 10, but said the schedule has yet to be finalized.
Blake currently teaches seventh-graders at Jim Satterfield Middle School and said it had not been decided if he would remain in that teaching position. He was granted tenure by the School Board at its January meeting.
