Ex-hoops star Shelby Jane Petty commits to Vermont

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Former Trousdale County girls basketball star Shelby Jane Petty has committed to play for the University of Vermont.

Petty’s parents, Shane and Jennifer, made the announcement via Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

“We are blessed beyond measure and couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments thus far,” Jennifer Petty said via social media.

Shelby Jane just completed her freshman season at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in helping lead her team to a 29-2 record.

Petty played her senior season at Trousdale County after transferring in from Mt. Juliet. She led the team in scoring and helped the Lady Jackets win the Friendship Christmas Tournament in 2018.

“I talked to an assistant coach last week and what they loved about Shelby was her ability to pass the ball for a shooter, and her scoring ability,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and can’t wait to see her get to play Division I basketball.

“I had no doubt when she signed with Shelton State that she was going to go out there, play hard and make her dream come true!”

