Hayden Williams to coach TCHS baseball; Blake Satterfield keeps softball role

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield has named Hayden Williams as the head baseball coach at Trousdale County High School for the 2020 spring season.

Additionally, Blake Satterfield will remain as softball coach at TCHS.

Coach Williams will be assisted by 2019 assistant baseball coach Jamal Carter, while Coach Satterfield will be assisted by Jared Hawkins, who also serves as the head girls’ basketball coach at TCHS.

Williams and Carter presently work together as the coaches for the Jim Satterfield Middle School Football team. Coach Williams, who also assists with high school football, and Coach Satterfield will begin spring preparation drills at the conclusion of the football season.

“We are excited that we are able to keep Coach Carter in the assistant’s position in order to provide continuity with the program during our head coach transition,” stated Clint Satterfield in a press release. “We also think that the addition of Coach Hawkins will benefit the cross-over of our girl athletes in several sports for years to come,” added Satterfield.

“I don’t think it has been a secret that I have not been an advocate of our head football coach coaching a spring sport. However, under our continuing budget conditions we do not have the luxury to hire people just to coach sports. We have to hire good teachers first who can coach second. I have waited as long as I can for more desirable arrangements to develop; however, that has not materialized, so I am placing our available personnel to best support all of our students. Our coaches now have time to build their spring schedules and plan for the upcoming seasons. We are most appreciative of them taking on more responsibilities to help students. I ask that our parents and community rally their support behind them as well.”