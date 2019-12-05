Jackets basketball falls to Gallatin

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County played host to Gallatin in basketball on Nov. 25 but dropped both games.

The Lady Jackets were outscored in every quarter and fell 64-31 to the Lady Green Wave (4-0).

Senior Chloe Donoho tossed in a game-high 12 points and sophomore Kailen Donoho added nine. Senior Tori Simmons had five points, junior Claire Belcher four and junior Morgan White two.

In the boys’ game, the Jackets fell behind quickly, trailing 19-9 after the first quarter and falling 64-31 to the Green Wave.

Junior Alex Ford pumped in 12 points and classmate Trent Pharris added seven. Senior Brandon Ramsey had five points, junior Landon Carver three and sophomore Andrew Ford two. Sophomores Kane Burnley and Garrett Rieger had one point each.

Trousdale County will host Westmoreland on Friday at 6 p.m., then will entertain Jackson County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their first Region 8-A game.

JSMS: Jim Satterfield Middle hit the hardwood Nov. 26 at Macon County and suffered a pair of losses.

The Jr. Lady Jackets lost 40-20 as Aubrie Wemple scored six points, Taren Simmons five and Jeleah Marshall three. Kayleigh Dunn, Marley Dalton and Abby Elmore each had two points.

The Jr. Jackets lost 47-24 as Dalton Stafford had 10 points, Kobyn Calhoun six, Cole Gregory four, Jake Fergusson two and Mason Eden two.

JSMS will play at Smith County on Thursday and will host Merrol Hyde on Monday.