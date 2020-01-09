Jackets come up short against Watertown

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County returned to hoops action Friday night but suffered two home losses to Watertown.

The Lady Jackets (3-11) were outscored 20-6 in the fourth quarter, leading to a 56-34 loss to the Lady Purple Tigers (10-7).

Junior Claire Belcher led TCHS with 12 points, but only two other starters scored points.

“Hard game, we played the odds and tried to force them to beat us from the outside. They got hot and did,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “Watertown didn’t shoot great in our first game, going 18 percent from three, but tonight they were 68 percent and that got us beat.”

Senior Tori Simmons and sophomore Kailen Donoho each scored eight points for the Lady Jackets, and junior Morgan White scored six off the bench.

Watertown hit 11 3-pointers with eight coming from junior Brittni Allison, who scored 34 points.

In the boys’ game, the Jackets (5-9) got good news in the return of senior Tarvaris Claiborne from a hand injury, and bad news in that leading scorer Cameron Rankins was out with the flu.

Trousdale committed 16 first-half turnovers, trailed by 16 at halftime and went on to lose 55-45. The Jackets outscored the Purple Tigers (13-3) 17-8 in the fourth quarter but it was too late in dropping their 18th consecutive game to Watertown.

“I’m still anxious to see what we look like at full strength, but this game was a great opportunity for our younger guards to feel elite pressure,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “It’s not often we see a team just as, if not more, athletic than us. We will work to correct these issues as we enter the real grind of the season.”

Junior Alex Ford led the Jackets with 18 points and classmate Trent Pharris scored eight. Senior Brandon Ramsey had five points, as did Claiborne, who fouled out with 5:15 to play. Sophomore Andrew Ford had four points, senior Jay’dynn Hayward two, sophomore Kane Burnley two and sophomore Keenan Burnley one.

Trousdale County will host district foe Clarkrange on Friday and will travel to Monterey on Tuesday.

JSMS: Jim Satterfield Middle will return to action on Monday with a trip to Carroll-Oakland.

Alumni games: Trousdale County will host its alumni games on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Ryan Sleeper (615-374-5311), Jared Hawkins (865-771-9974) or Hope Gregory (615-374-1285).