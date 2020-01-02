Lady Jackets compete at Friendship tournament

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County’s Lady Jackets took part in the Friendship Christian Christmas Tournament last week, where they suffered two close losses before picking up a hard-fought win.

The Lady Jackets got that win at the expense of the tournament hosts, as they rallied Saturday morning to take down the Lady Commanders 46-41.

“We came out flat and were down eight at halftime, but the girls turned it around,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “We switched defenses in the second half, forced 10 turnovers and made our shots down the stretch to come back and win by five.

“That’s the kind of effort we need night in and night out from the girls.”

Sophomore Kailen Donoho scored 20 points, senior Tori Simmons 15, senior Josie Garrett six and junior Claire Belcher five.

On Thursday morning, Trousdale dropped a 35-30 low-scoring game to Hendersonville.

“We played a tough AAA school and it was a back-and-forth game the whole time,” Hawkins said. “Unfortunately they were up two with two to play and we had to foul and came up short.”

Belcher scored 13 points and senior Karissa Goss had nine. Garrett and Simmons each scored four points.

On Friday, the Lady Jackets had a 13-point halftime lead over Cascade but blew that margin in a 51-49 loss.

“We lost a heartbreaker; up 13 at halftime and just lost the ability to score in the second half,” Hawkins said. “We settled for threes and it came back to bite us.”

Simmons scored a career-high 29 points while Donoho added 13 and Belcher seven.

The Lady Jackets will host Watertown on Friday and play at Ezell-Harding on Monday. They will resume district play at Gordonsville on Tuesday.