Lady Jackets defeat Monterey on Senior Night

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County wrapped up its regular season on Feb. 13 with home games against district foe Monterey. It was Senior Night and eight players were recognized between games.

The Lady Jacket seniors are Chloe Donoho, Josie Garrett, Karissa Goss and Tori Simmons. The Jackets’ seniors are Tarvaris Claiborne, Jay’dynn Hayward, Aaron Pickett and Brandon Ramsey.

The Lady Jackets (7-20, 4-10 6-A) struggled in the first half and trailed by two at the break. But a 29-point effort in the third quarter boosted the hosts to a 61-35 victory over the Lady Wildcats (6-22, 1-13).

“I was really proud of my girls,” said TCHS coach Jared Hawkins. “We started slow in the first half, but after halftime we really came out, followed the game plan and pushed the ball in transition.

“I was really pleased with the 29-point third quarter and pleased with the attention to detail on defense.”

Chloe Donoho led all scorers with her 18 points, while Kailen Donoho had 16 and Simmons 13 to go along with 12 rebounds. Claire Belcher tossed in six points, Kirsten Eversole three, Morgan White three and Garrett two.

In the boys’ game, the Jackets (10-17, 4-10) started slowly and trailed by 17 at halftime. Trousdale got within three points in the fourth quarter but ended up falling 60-46 to sixth-ranked Monterey (23-5, 11-3).

“We came out pretty flat, which is understandable after a week off for sickness,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “I was encouraged by the effort and execution in the second half.

“We have to remember our identity as we enter the tournament and not allow teams to get us out of our style.”

Three Jackets reached double figures as Alex Ford and Claiborne had 15 points each, while Cameron Rankins had 10. Kane Burnley, Ramsey and Trent Pharris each added two points for TCHS, which is now 0-6 against Monterey in District 6-A play.

The District 6-A Tournament was to be held this week at Livingston Academy.