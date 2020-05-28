Lebanon’s Jimmy Floyd Center reopens

By Mike Alexieff, Vidette Publisher

The Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon reopened on May 21 after being closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city-owned center, which includes exercise facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, racquetball and basketball courts and an aerobics studio, will be operating under restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Center Director Tim Hill said he and his staff have spent the last two months deep cleaning, painting and updating the 20-year-old facility, which has about 6,000 members, not including the Cumberland University students who have access.

“I’m ready for people to get back in here,” Hill said, even as he acknowledged the difficulty that will come with the restrictions.

A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time, he said. That will be 30 in the wellness room, which includes treadmills and exercise machines, 45 on the walking track, 30 in the indoor pool and three in the free weights room. Aerobics classes will be limited to 10, or 20 if the class is held in the basketball gym.

People will have their temperature taken as they enter, and if it’s 100.4 degrees or above, they will be turned away. The basketball and racquetball courts will remain closed, as will the daycare.

“The patrons have got to use common sense,” Hill said. “I’m not going to walk around and say, ‘Y’all separate.’ ”

Nichol Teague, the center’s marketing and programming director, is also ready to be open again.

“You grow so close to patrons that come here over the years,” said Teague, who like Hill has been at the center for 20 years. “And to not see them, you wonder and worry about how they’re doing.”

Teague said most of her instructors are returning.

“What I’m seeing is the ones in the health care industry, they’re the ones a little more cautious about coming back,” she said. “Some of the others, the stay-at-home moms, the teachers, are more eager.”

Hill said normally the outdoor pool would have opened Saturday for the traditional Memorial Day weekend, but because of the shutdown it won’t be opening until mid-June. While his staff works to hire the lifeguards needed to open, he has the lounge chairs set out around the pool in pairs six feet apart.

Until the outdoor pool opens, only current members will be allowed to use the facility. If a membership expired during the closure, call Melinda Stockton 615-453-4545 ext. 6105 or Hill 615-453-4545 ext. 6106 to get it renewed. No new memberships will be sold until the entire facility is open for use.