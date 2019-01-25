By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County is sending a girls basketball player to the college level for what is believed to be the first time as Shelby Jane Petty signed Friday afternoon with Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Petty is playing her first season with the Lady Jackets after transferring in from Mt. Juliet. She was named Most Valuable Player of the Friendship Christmas Tournament after leading the Lady Jackets to the title.

Shelton State is a consistent national contender in the junior college ranks. The team as of Friday was 20-3 and ranked 12th nationally.

“You’ve got to have players who understand the game, who work hard and are skilled,” said Shelton coach Madonna Thompson, a former Alabama star who has been at the school for 21 seasons. “(Shelby’s) ball-handling, passing and ability to shoot the ball attracted us to her.

“If she does her part and we do our part, I think in two years we’ll be doing this again.”

Petty said the coaches and atmosphere when she visited Shelton State made the offer too good to resist.

“The coaches were open and easy to talk to; the players were awesome,” Petty said. “I really felt at home there. How (Coach Thompson) runs her program and everything… She wins. I want to win too.”

Petty said she had one other offer from Lincoln Trail, a JUCO in Illinois, and had received interest from other JUCOs and smaller NCAA schools.

Thompson said current Riverdale coach Amy Josephson had put her onto Petty as a potential recruit through a mutual friend.

Trousdale County coach Jared Hawkins praised Petty’s work ethic and her willingness to be a team leader despite it being her first season in purple and gold.

“The great thing about Shelby is she’s been a positive role model on our younger girls and show them if you come in every day, work as hard as you can, you can get to where you want to go.

“There have been good basketball players who have been here who just haven’t went anywhere. I want to show the girls that we can be just as successful as any other team in this part of the state.”

