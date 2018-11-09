Trousdale County blanks Tyner 35-0 to reach quarterfinals

CHATTANOOGA – Tyner Academy’s motto is “Ram Tough.”
But it was Trousdale County who rammed the ball almost at will Friday night in a 35-0 victory in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets (9-3) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play against the Rams (10-2), who were ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
“Give them credit; they’ve got a good football team,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “But we knew coming in if we could win the line of scrimmage, we would win the game. We did a really job controlling the line and not giving up big plays on defense.”
Dyson Satterfield scored all three of his touchdowns in the first quarter and finished with 124 rushing yards on 16 carries. Trousdale totaled 264 rushing yards as a team while holding Tyner’s high-powered offense to 86 total yards.
Tyner receiver Jeremiah Baptiste, a Mr. Football semifinalist who had scored 15 touchdowns on the season, was held to just two catches for 15 yards.
“If you asked me if we were going to shut them out,” Waggoner said, “I wouldn’t have thought that. But we had one mission when we left Hartsville – to beat them.”
Keyvont Baines made it 28-0 on a QB plunge from the 1 late in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets turned to fullback Cameron Rankins, who bulled his way through the defense on a number of carries. The sophomore’s 5-yard run halfway through the third quarter finished a drive that took 51/2 minutes and started a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Trousdale County will travel to Watertown next Friday for a rematch of a Week 3 matchup won by the Purple Tigers 22-21.
“We messed up the first time,” Waggoner said. “We get a chance to do it over again. They’re a great team and we’re going to see what happens.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com .