Trousdale County defeats Gallatin 20-14 in Tobacco Bowl Jamboree

Trousdale County gave itself a boost of confidence headed into next week’s season opener as the Yellow Jackets defeated Gallatin 20-14 on Friday night in the 30th Tobacco Bowl Jamboree.
The Yellow Jackets’ first-team offense scored all three times it had the ball, with runs by Jayden Hicks, Cameron Rankins and Kobe Ford.
“Our offense did a really good job of setting the tempo. I think we had some good runs,” said Yellow Jackets coach Brad Waggoner. “We had some great blocks too.”
“We just need to keep getting better. We’re nowhere near where we want to be yet.”
Waggoner said he loved the energy his Yellow Jackets played with but said he wants to see that effort sustained for four quarters against Lebanon next week.
“The competition gets much tougher. Lebanon is going to be a very tough football team. If we have a great week of preparation, hopefully we’ll put ourselves in position to win the ballgame.”
Trousdale County will host Lebanon next Friday to open the 2018 season. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
