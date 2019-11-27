Trousdale County, Meigs County to clash in 2A semifinals

Trousdale County will make its 18th appearance in the semifinal round of the playoffs Friday night when the Yellow Jackets travel to Decatur to face the Meigs County Tigers.
Meigs advanced with a 49-21 victory over Oneida. The Tigers are 12-1 on the season with their only loss coming 27-16 at Class 1A power South Pittsburg.
Meigs’ only defeat in 2018 was a semifinal loss to Trousdale County as the Yellow Jackets won 32-29 on the Creekbank. That is the only time the two schools have met on the gridiron.
The Tigers are lead by Navy commitment and 2018 Mr. Football winner Aaron Stafford. The quarterback ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns against Oneida in the quarterfinals. He is a finalist for Mr. Football again this year, just as he was as a sophomore.
“They are going to want redemption and they have a great guy leading their team to get that done,” said Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield. “So we have to do something to slow that guy down. You can’t stop people like that; you just have to try to slow them down and minimize what they do.”
Meigs County is located at 105 Abel Avenue in Decatur. Kickoff Friday will be at 6 p.m. Central.
The game can be heard on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.