Trousdale County puts 12 on All Region 4-2A football team

Trousdale County had 12 players named to the All Region 4-2A football team after a season that saw the Yellow Jackets post an 11-2 record and reach the semifinal round of the playoffs.
Senior linebacker Tarvaris Claiborne was named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. Claiborne was an all-state selection as a junior and led the Yellow Jackets in tackles. He recently participated in the East vs. West All-Star Football Classic, where he had three tackles, including 1½ for loss.
Senior running back Kobe Ford was named co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Watertown’s Quanterrius Hughes-Malone. Ford finished with 1,113 rushing yards on 111 carries, averaging 10 yards per rush, and scored 13 touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.
Also named to the All-Region squad were junior fullback Cameron Rankins, senior lineman Will Holder, junior lineman Mason Basford, senior safety Ben Chumley, senior linebacker Jay’dynn Hayward and junior quarterback Jayden Hicks. Sophomore lineman Xavier Harper, junior kicker Heath Chasse, senior running back Davis Stewart and senior cornerback Aaron Pickett were honorable-mention selections to the team.
“Having 12 players from our football program on the All-Region team means a lot,” said Trousdale County coach Blake Satterfield. “They are well deserving and the seniors had great careers at Trousdale County. I wish them the best of luck in their careers and they will all be successful in whatever they do in life. They are great young men.”
