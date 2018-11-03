Trousdale County romps 41-8 past Marion County to open playoffs

Trousdale County was not going to look past Marion County this time around.
After losing in the second round at home to the Warriors last season, the Yellow Jackets came out strong and wore down their opponent Friday night in a 41-8 victory to open the 2018 playoffs.
“We didn’t do a very good job against them last year,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Our goal was to do what we had to do to win the game and get to the next round of the playoffs. I’m really proud of our kids.”
The Yellow Jackets (8-3) set the tone early after a mishandled kickoff left Marion County (3-7) backed up inside its 10. Three plays later, Trousdale’s Houston Stafford blocked a punt and the Yellow Jackets recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
“Any time you can get a score without running an offensive play, it’s big,” Waggoner said. “It was a great block by Houston; something we work on every week.”
Trousdale quarterback Keyvont Baines rallied from a rough start after his first pass was intercepted to finish with a touchdown pass to Jayden Hicks and two scoring runs, including a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Baines would finish with nine carries for 77 yards and was 3-of-6 passing for 70 yards. On defense, the senior also recorded a pair of interceptions to end Marion scoring threats.
“Keyvont had a great run and two great picks on defense,” Waggoner said.
Marion County quarterback Isaiah Sampson did his best to keep the Warriors in the game, eluding tacklers throughout the first half and scoring on a 1-yard run just before halftime to make it a 21-6 score.
Sampson would finish with 79 yards on 18 carries for Marion County.
“He’s a great player, had right at 1,000 rushing yards on the year,” Waggoner said. “I was proud of the way our defense did its job on him.”
Trousdale County started to pull away in the third quarter, as Dyson Satterfield took a handoff on the first play of the second half and raced 65 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-6. Satterfield would score again later in the quarter on a 6-yard carry to make it 35-6.
Satterfield finished with 126 yards on 11 carries.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to Chattanooga next Friday to face Tyner (10-1), who defeated East Robertson 35-13. The Rams were runner-up in Class 2A last season.
“We’ve got to have a strong week of preparation to face a really good team. But our schedule has prepared us for a team like them,” Waggoner said. “We’re going to get to work starting tomorrow.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.