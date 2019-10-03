/script>

Trousdale County shuts out Macon County in rivalry game

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Chris Gregory / Hartsville Vidette
Trousdale County’s Jayden Hicks (6) directs downfield blocking on his way to a first-down run against Macon County.

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets scored wins in all three phases of their game at Macon County on Friday night and came away with a 28-0 victory over the Tigers.

Senior Jay’dynn Hayward led the Trousdale defense with 12 tackles (one for loss) and classmate Tarvaris Claiborne added nine tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble that resulted in a touchdown as the Jackets posted their third shutout of the year.

On special teams, senior Will Holder flipped the field with a 51-yard punt in the first quarter and junior Heath Chasse converted all four of his extra-point kicks.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!