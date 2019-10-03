Trousdale County shuts out Macon County in rivalry game

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets scored wins in all three phases of their game at Macon County on Friday night and came away with a 28-0 victory over the Tigers.
Senior Jay’dynn Hayward led the Trousdale defense with 12 tackles (one for loss) and classmate Tarvaris Claiborne added nine tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble that resulted in a touchdown as the Jackets posted their third shutout of the year.
On special teams, senior Will Holder flipped the field with a 51-yard punt in the first quarter and junior Heath Chasse converted all four of his extra-point kicks.
