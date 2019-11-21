Trousdale County, Watertown rematch in quarterfinals

Trousdale County will return to the site of its only defeat of the 2019 season on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Watertown to face the Purple Tigers in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Watertown won Region 4-2A and is 10-2 overall. The Purple Tigers have defeated Gordonsville (19-13), Trousdale County (16-13 OT), DeKalb County (42-20), Cascade (34-12), White House (28-8), Westmoreland (35-0), Jackson County (42-8), East Robertson (56-20), Tellico Plains (47-0) and Bledsoe County (35-21) and have losses to Nolensville (32-14) and Upperman (21-20).
In Week 2 the Jackets lost 16-13 in overtime after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter and losing four fumbles, including one in overtime. Trousdale County had led the game 13-0 at halftime and didn’t allow a score until late in the third quarter.
“We have got to do the things obviously that we didn’t do so well the first time,” said Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield. “Hanging onto the ball, open-field tackling, not giving up the big play defensively, then we will have a chance to compete with them in the fourth quarter.”
Last year the Jackets lost the regular-season game to Watertown and played the Purple Tigers in a quarterfinal rematch. In that game, the Jackets trailed 8-7 in the third quarter when Keyvont Baines scored on a 27-yard run on fourth down. Baines added a 2-point run that put the Jackets ahead 15-8, which would be the final.
Friday’s game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM, 1090-AM and streamed live at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.