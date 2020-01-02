Trousdale places third at Nera White; ends 23-game skid vs. Macon County

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets finished third in last week’s Nera White Christmas Tournament in Lafayette.

In the boys’ consolation game Saturday, Trousdale (5-8) defeated tournament host Macon County (4-11) 59-38 and in the process snapped a 23-game losing streak against the Tigers. The Jackets had last defeated Macon County in 2005 at the Red Boiling Springs Christmas Tournament.

“It’s always nice to beat a rival and even more so when it’s been ages since we have done it,” said TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper. “I thought the boys handled adversity well because we weren’t getting many calls.”

The Jackets took a 40-26 lead in the fourth quarter but saw the Tigers get within single digits before regaining control en route to the 21-point victory.

Junior Cameron Rankins poured in a game-high 25 points while classmates Andrew Ford and Trent Pharris had 16 and 12 respectively. Sophomore Andrew Ford had four points and sophomore Kane Burnley two.

On Thursday, the Jackets took a 10-point first quarter lead and led by as much as 18 in defeating Spring Hill 61-49.

“They didn’t do us any favors putting us with a Class AAA opponent right off the bat, but the boys played with a chip on their shoulder and responded,” Sleeper said. “If we can get that kind of play from our two big guys in Pharris and Rankins every game, we will be just fine.”

Rankins led all scorers with his 28 points and Pharris had a career-high 13. Kane Burnley scored 10 points while Andrew Ford had six, Alex Ford two and sophomore Keenan Burnley two.

On Friday, the Jackets faced Gallatin and lost 59-39. Trousdale led by five in the first quarter but was outscored 18-4 in the final quarter in losing to the Green Wave for the third time this season.

“We fought extremely hard for three quarters,” Sleeper said. “I felt we just ran out of gas. Our bench was short due to people being out for holidays and injuries.”

Alex Ford led the Jackets with 16 points and Rankins had seven. Kane Burnley had six points while Andrew Ford and Pharris each had five.

The Jackets will return to action on Friday at home against Watertown.