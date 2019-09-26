Yellow Jackets dominate Westmoreland, improve to 3-1

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets rolled to an easy 44-6 victory over the Westmoreland Eagles on Friday night on the Creekbank in Region 4-2A action.
Trousdale senior cornerback Aaron Pickett grabbed an interception on Westmoreland’s first possession and on the next play, junior quarterback Jayden Hicks raced 46 yard to the end zone. Junior Heath Chasse’s kick gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game.
