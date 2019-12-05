Yellow Jackets’ playoff run ends in semifinals

Trousdale County’s goal of a return trip to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl ended Friday night with a 22-20 loss at Meigs County in the semifinals.
The Tigers (13-1) proved too tough at home, where their 20 seniors have lost just twice in their high school careers.
Meigs County came in averaging 39 points per game, but Trousdale County (11-2) used a solid defensive effort to keep the Tigers from crossing midfield in the first half.
Meigs’ defense was equally challenging, as the Jackets’ best drive reached the Tigers 20 before a fumble ended that possession. The game was scoreless at halftime.
Trousdale County received the second-half kickoff and needed just a few plays to get on the scoreboard. Junior fullback Cameron Rankins ran off right tackle and rambled 47 yards to the end zone and classmate Heath Chasse’s kick gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 edge.
The Tigers answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Mr. Football winner and Navy commitment Aaron Swafford to Gabriel Maldonado. Swafford ran in a two-point conversion to give Meigs an 8-7 lead.
Swafford struck again late in the third quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run. A two-point pass fell incomplete but left Meigs County ahead 14-7.
Trousdale County responded quickly, tying the game at 14 on a 12-yard touchdown run from senior Kobe Ford and Chasse’s kick.
Swafford drove Meigs down the field to regain the lead, completing a 50-yard pass that set up his second touchdown run, from 10 yards out with 5:10 remaining in the game. Swafford also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 22-14 lead.
The Jackets had no quit in them, putting together a drive capped by Rankins’ 4-yard touchdown run with 1:52 remaining on the clock. However, Rankins was stopped just shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt and Meigs held onto a 22-20 lead.
An onside kick attempt by the Yellow Jackets was recovered by Meigs, who ran out the clock to advance to the state title game for the third time.
Rankins finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while Ford had 89 yards and a TD on 11 runs. After missing six games with an injury, Jayden Hicks returned at quarterback and had 56 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Swafford was almost the entire Meigs offense, rushing 23 times for 77 yards and two TDs while adding a pair of two-point runs. He also completed five of eight passes for 96 yards and another score.
Nine seniors finished their Trousdale County careers in Ben Chumley, Tarvaris Claiborne, Ford, Jay’dynn Hayward, Will Holder, Austin Knapp, Aaron Pickett, Davis Stewart and Jaylan Skinner.
These seniors went 38-13 in their four years and won nine playoff games, including four on the road, and also played for a state championship in 2018.
The Jackets finished 11-2 in their first season under coach Blake Satterfield.