The theme on Trousdale County’s practice field this week was revenge. After losing on home turf to Watertown 22-21 in Week 3, the Yellow Jackets wanted nothing more than a second chance at the Purple Tigers.
They got that shot Friday night and took advantage, beating Watertown 15-8 in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
“The difference between this time and last time is, our kids wanted it more,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “They willed their way to win that game.”
Keyvont Baines scored the go-ahead late in the third quarter on a 27-yard run on a fourth-and-5 play. Baines took a pitch and raced to the left, outpacing the Purple Tiger defense along the way.
Trousdale County (10-3) and Watertown (12-1) each struggled moving the ball, as terrible field conditions made things difficult on both teams offensively.
“You couldn’t run outside the hashes,” Waggoner said of the field conditions. “We knew it would be a two tight end, run the ball inside the tackle box kind of game.”
The Yellow Jackets forced four Watertown turnovers and converted the first one – a muffed punt by returner Heath Price – into a touchdown. Cameron Rankins broke through the line and rumbled 29 yards to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
Trousdale County had a chance to extend the lead on its next possession after a bad snap on a punt gave the Jackets first and goal from the Watertown 7. But the Purple Tiger defense stepped up and tackled Rankins for a loss on fourth and goal from the 1.
“Our defense played well tonight to hold them to 15 points,” said Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. “Bottom line is, we didn’t get anything done offensively tonight.
“Our guys fought. They have nothing to be ashamed of. They fought tooth and nail. I think everybody in the world thought they were going to come over here and run over us and we did establish that we’re no pushover anymore. Hats off to them. They were the better team tonight and good luck down the road.”
Watertown’s defense kept them in the game and gave the hosts the lead in the third quarter after Brandon Allison forced a fumble that was returned 40 yards for a touchdown by Isaac Leedham. Price scored on a two-point conversion to give Watertown an 8-7 lead.
But Baines took over on Trousdale’s next possession after moving to tailback, driving the Yellow Jackets to the go-ahead score.
“We had a little bit of success in the second half running the toss outside with Keyvont,” Waggoner said.
Watertown got the ball for one last shot at tying or winning the game with just under six minutes left, but Trousdale’s Alex Ford hauled in the second of his two interceptions to give the Jackets the ball back.
Baines and Rankins allowed Trousdale County to run the clock out, fighting for tough yards and sending the Yellow Jackets to the semifinals.
Baines finished with 137 rushing yards on 26 carries, while Rankins ran for 82 yards on 22 carries.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets allowed just 89 total yards, holding Price to 25 yards on seven carries. Deramus Carey, who entered Friday with nearly 1,900 rushing yards for Watertown, managed just 13 yards on nine carries.
Watertown QB Bryce Webster completed just five of 13 passes for 41 yards with two interceptions. Price also threw an interception on his only pass attempt.
“Our defense played extremely well,” Waggoner said. “We did what we had two on those last two drives, running out the clock.”
Trousdale County will host Meigs County in next week’s semifinal round, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at John Kerr Field.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Andy Reed, Lebanon Democrat