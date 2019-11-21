Yellow Jackets ram their way past Tyner in second round

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 28-7 victory at Tyner Academy in the second round of the playoffs.
The Jackets (10-1) used a potent rushing attack and a stingy defense to get the job done against the Rams (8-4), who came into the contest averaging 40 points per game.
“You can’t stop a team like Tyner; you just have to limit what they do,” said Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield. “You look at that scoreboard tonight and see a 28-7 victory; I think that is a job well done.”
The Jackets won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving Tyner the ball to start the game.
The Rams started at their own 31 and gained three first downs before giving the ball up on downs at the Trousdale County 22.
The Jackets then put together a drive that was capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by senior Kobe Ford. Junior Heath Chasse’s extra point put the Jackets out front 7-0 with 52 seconds left in the opening period.
Neither team managed much in the second quarter, but Trousdale County extended the lead just before halftime when junior Cameron Rankins broke loose off left tackle and rambled 40 yards to the end zone. Chasse’s kick made it 14-0 with 7 seconds left.
The half ended with Tyner throwing a long pass that was intercepted by Trousdale junior Jayden Hicks, who saw his first action since suffering an injury against East Robertson.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Trousdale County increased its lead to 21-0 with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Rankins, who now has six TDs in two playoff games this season.
Tyner got on the board later in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback and Mr. Football semifinalist Martavious Ryals threw a jump ball on fourth down that was snared by Miami (Ohio) commitment Jeremiah Batiste for a 12-yard score. The kick from Alejandro LeZuleta made it 21-7 with 6:31 remaining.
Trousdale County put the game away when Ford broke off left end for an 8-yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left. Chasse’s kick made it 28-7.
Ford finished with 143 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Rankins rushed the ball 24 times for 138 yards. Seniors Ben Chumley and Davis Stewart each added 14 yards rushing.
Trousdale County threw one pass, which Rankins completed to senior Tarvaris Claiborne for 21 yards.
On defense, Claiborne and fellow senior Jay’dynn Hayward were each credited with 11 tackles. Chumley had eight tackles while Ford had six stops and a forced fumble. Junior Jordan Pickett had six tackles and classmate Sebastian Linarez had five.