Yellow Jackets rebound, hammer Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE – Coming off a tough loss last week, Trousdale County came out Friday night against Gordonsville determined to be the more aggressive team.
The effort showed as the Yellow Jackets (2-2) jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to a 42-20 victory over the Tigers (2-2). It was Trousdale County’s 25th victory in the last 27 games against Gordonsville.
“I was really proud of the kids. They came out and took over,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “Jayden Hicks had some really nice runs and we got good blocks on the perimeter.”
Hicks finished with 159 yards on six carries, including a 78-yard touchdown, for the Yellow Jackets. Dyson Satterfield added 112 yards and a TD as Trousdale County ran for 358 yards as a team.
Defensively, the Jackets forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by safety Houston Stafford. Trousdale County held Gordonsville to 158 total yards and seven first downs.
Quarterback Cameron Rankins ran for two scores and threw for another.
“We’ve been working on the passing game; spreading them out and throwing it around some,” Waggoner said. “We’ve got to do a better job of putting them away though.”
Trousdale County will return to region play next week as the Yellow Jackets will host Westmoreland.
Player dismissed: Waggoner announced after the game that junior RB/DB Kobe Ford had been dismissed from the team, citing “behavior that is unacceptable to coach Waggoner.”
Further details were not available.
