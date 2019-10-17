Trousdale County tames storm, downs Portland

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets tamed the Portland Panthers 37-7 on the road Friday night despite a driving storm that caused the two teams to combine for 18 fumbles in the heavy rain and strong winds.
“I thought our guys came out and battled through adversity,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “With the weather conditions, traveling to a big school and being down some players with injuries, still coming away with a 30-point victory is a win for our program.”
Portland took possession of the ball to open the game, but turned the ball over when senior Kobe Ford forced a fumble along the home sideline. Classmate Tarvaris Claiborne jumped on the loose ball to give the Jackets their first opportunity.
